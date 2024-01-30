Findlay Park Partners LLP Reduces Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Findlay Park Partners LLP cut its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 345,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,252 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned approximately 0.16% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $97,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Dover Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 5,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Sterling Ltd. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 9,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $1.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $259.28. 2,007,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,812. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.63 and a 12-month high of $320.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $268.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.86.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.10.

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $252.34 per share, for a total transaction of $2,523,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 659,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,461,884.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals



Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

