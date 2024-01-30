Findlay Park Partners LLP Sells 171,556 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Findlay Park Partners LLP reduced its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 171,556 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned approximately 0.05% of Danaher worth $100,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 344.8% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter worth $32,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.86.

NYSE DHR traded up $11.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $244.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,106,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,201,543. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $245.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $226.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.11%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

