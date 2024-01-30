Findlay Park Partners LLP Sells 512,354 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Findlay Park Partners LLP lowered its stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 60.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 335,108 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 512,354 shares during the quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $41,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 16.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 51.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 8.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total value of $823,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,972,973.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Installed Building Products Price Performance
Installed Building Products stock traded up $0.90 on Tuesday, reaching $197.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,364. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.77. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.89. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.57 and a twelve month high of $199.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.08.
Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $706.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.21 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 49.76% and a net margin of 9.02%. Equities analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Installed Building Products Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.10%.
About Installed Building Products
Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.
