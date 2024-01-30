Findlay Park Partners LLP Sells 6,206 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Findlay Park Partners LLP lessened its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 658,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,206 shares during the period. Gartner comprises 2.4% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings in Gartner were worth $226,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after purchasing an additional 14,618 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 98,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,415,000 after purchasing an additional 19,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,085,000 after purchasing an additional 102,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.25.

Gartner Price Performance

IT stock traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $465.54. 257,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,772. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.29. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $292.60 and a 52 week high of $471.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $446.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $387.37.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 206.71% and a net margin of 15.97%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 958 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.81, for a total transaction of $371,521.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,440,979.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director James C. Smith sold 15,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.67, for a total value of $5,862,309.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 675,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,575,346.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.81, for a total value of $371,521.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,973 shares in the company, valued at $17,440,979.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,130 shares of company stock valued at $35,180,674. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gartner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.