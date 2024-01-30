Findlay Park Partners LLP Trims Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Findlay Park Partners LLP lowered its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,387 shares during the quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned approximately 0.76% of Teledyne Technologies worth $146,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, CFO Sue Main sold 9,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.34, for a total transaction of $3,986,297.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,907,110.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Teledyne Technologies news, CFO Sue Main sold 9,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.34, for a total transaction of $3,986,297.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,907,110.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $423,045.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,314,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,766 shares of company stock worth $29,178,338 over the last ninety days. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TDY shares. StockNews.com downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $515.67.

Teledyne Technologies stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $428.27. The company had a trading volume of 177,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,126. The company’s fifty day moving average is $424.36 and its 200-day moving average is $408.06. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $364.98 and a 12-month high of $448.71. The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 20.46 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

