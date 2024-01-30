Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Short Interest Down 8.5% in January

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,200 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the December 31st total of 223,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.1 days.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FINGF traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.04. 2,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,254. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.40. Finning International has a twelve month low of $23.60 and a twelve month high of $34.93.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.1818 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 2.77%. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.

