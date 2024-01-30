First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH) Stock Price Down 0.4%

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH – Get Free Report) was down 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $103.22 and last traded at $103.38. Approximately 28,679 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 41,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.81.

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FXH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before fees and expenses, of an equity index called the StrataQuant Health Care Index. The StrataQuant Health Care Index is an index developed, maintained and sponsored by the NYSE Group, Inc or its affiliates (NYSE), which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

