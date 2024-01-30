First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXZ) Trading 0.4% Higher

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXZ – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $67.15 and last traded at $66.91. 46,968 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 57,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.63.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.55. The company has a market cap of $578.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. HFG Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 11,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 30,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the StrataQuant Materials index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index of large- and mid-cap basic materials firms in the US. Holdings are selected and weighted based on growth and value metrics. FXZ was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

