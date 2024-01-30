First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the December 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Price Performance
Shares of FTXN traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $28.67. 88,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,050. The firm has a market cap of $217.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.44. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 12 month low of $24.37 and a 12 month high of $31.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.89.
First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.2166 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF
About First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF
The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Does UPS stock going down present an opportunity?
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- The truth behind Williams-Sonoma stock drop
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Is Airbnb a buy on fee increase, international growth?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.