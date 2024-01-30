First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the December 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTXN traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $28.67. 88,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,050. The firm has a market cap of $217.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.44. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 12 month low of $24.37 and a 12 month high of $31.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.89.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.2166 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF

About First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 28.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 7,247 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 26.7% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the third quarter worth $3,184,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 90.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 245.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 24,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 17,061 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

