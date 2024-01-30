Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB) Trading 7.6% Higher

Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $60.25 and last traded at $60.25. 902 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 85,805% from the average session volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.02.

Formula One Group Stock Up 7.6 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.52 and a 200-day moving average of $58.22. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter. Formula One Group had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 18.17%.

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

