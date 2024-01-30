Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) Short Interest Down 7.1% in January

Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 441,400 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the December 31st total of 475,300 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Gambling.com Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.57.

Gambling.com Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GAMB traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.21. The company had a trading volume of 91,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,637. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $389.77 million, a PE ratio of 48.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.79. Gambling.com Group has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $14.83.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.02 million. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 7.67%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gambling.com Group will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gambling.com Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Gambling.com Group by 348.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gambling.com Group by 317,600.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the second quarter valued at $37,000. 24.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Bookies.com, RotoWire.com, and BonusFinder.com.

