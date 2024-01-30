GCC, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCWOF) Short Interest Update

GCC, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCWOF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,200 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the December 31st total of 48,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

GCC Price Performance

OTCMKTS GCWOF remained flat at $11.28 during trading on Tuesday. GCC has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $11.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.67.

About GCC

GCC, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells gray Portland cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, and other building construction materials in Mexico and the United States. It offers cement; ready mix concrete, energy; building materials; and asphalt. The company also provides special products comprising Komponent, a shrinkage-compensating, expanding concrete additive; Metaforce, a reactive and consistent pozzolan that is used as an alternative for fly ash; Microsilex to be used in bridge decks and paving; Rapid Set, a solution for concrete applications; and Versabind, a cementitious that is used as filler in asphalt mixes as a replacement for lime.

