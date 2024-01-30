Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) Short Interest Up 19.6% in January

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the December 31st total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genetic Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Genetic Technologies stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE – Free Report) by 148.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,901 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.50% of Genetic Technologies worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genetic Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GENE traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.96. 15,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,017. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.29. Genetic Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

About Genetic Technologies

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive genetic testing and risk assessment tools to help physicians manage people's health in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, EasyDNA and GeneType/Corporate.

