German American Bancorp Inc. Has $362,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $232.38. 499,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,980. The company has a market cap of $57.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $234.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $226.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.30.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

