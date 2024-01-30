German American Bancorp Inc. Sells 47,805 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

German American Bancorp Inc. trimmed its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 230,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,805 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 0.9% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 1.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Bank of America by 150.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after acquiring an additional 16,319 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $534,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.80. 60,277,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,967,012. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.31 and a 200-day moving average of $29.96.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.79.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

