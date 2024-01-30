Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,200 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the December 31st total of 144,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,592.0 days.

Gerresheimer Stock Performance

Shares of Gerresheimer stock remained flat at $102.92 during trading hours on Tuesday. Gerresheimer has a twelve month low of $91.00 and a twelve month high of $130.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays began coverage on Gerresheimer in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.50.

About Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells medicine packaging, drug delivery devices, and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The company offers prefillable syringes, plastic and glass packaging solutions, vials, glass cartridges and ampoules, bottles and containers, and glass bottles and jars, as well as caps, closures, applicators, and accessories; and drug delivery systems, including inhalers, injection/auto injectors, pen injectors, infusion systems, and inhalation assessment platforms.

