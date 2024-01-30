Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBFGet Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,500 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the December 31st total of 79,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 725.0 days.

Givaudan Stock Performance

Shares of GVDBF stock remained flat at $4,100.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. Givaudan has a 1 year low of $2,831.63 and a 1 year high of $4,207.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,884.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,427.81.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.

