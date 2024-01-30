Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Short Interest Update

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the December 31st total of 3,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 667,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

Shares of GBDC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.52. The company had a trading volume of 640,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,579. Golub Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $15.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.14 and a 200-day moving average of $14.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $164.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.26 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 42.88% and a return on equity of 11.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.37%.

GBDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golub Capital BDC

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 85,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 328,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 40,440 shares during the last quarter. 40.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

