GYEN Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $35.10 Million (GYEN)

GYEN (GYEN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last week, GYEN has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One GYEN token can currently be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. GYEN has a total market capitalization of $35.10 million and $3,909.25 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

GYEN Token Profile

GYEN’s genesis date was February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 tokens. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GYEN is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee. GYEN’s official website is stablecoin.z.com.

GYEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GYEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GYEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

