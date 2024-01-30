Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,071,400 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the December 31st total of 1,278,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 255.1 days.

Haidilao International Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HDALF remained flat at $1.91 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average is $2.34. Haidilao International has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $3.00.

Haidilao International Company Profile

Haidilao International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the restaurant chain operation and delivery businesses. The company through operates through Restaurant Operation, Delivery Business, and Sales of Condiment Products and Food Ingredients segments. It also operates a Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurant that offers hot pot cuisine.

