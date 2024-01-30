Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,071,400 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the December 31st total of 1,278,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 255.1 days.
Haidilao International Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HDALF remained flat at $1.91 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average is $2.34. Haidilao International has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $3.00.
Haidilao International Company Profile
