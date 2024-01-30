Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF) Short Interest Update

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the December 31st total of 85,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS HMCTF remained flat at $0.74 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.31. Hainan Meilan International Airport has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $0.76.
