Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF) Short Interest Update

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the December 31st total of 85,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Hainan Meilan International Airport Price Performance

OTCMKTS HMCTF remained flat at $0.74 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.31. Hainan Meilan International Airport has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $0.76.

About Hainan Meilan International Airport

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aeronautical and non-aeronautical businesses at the Haikou Meilan Airport in Haikou, the People's Republic of China. Its aeronautical business includes the provision of terminal facilities, ground handling services, and passenger services.

