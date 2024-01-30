Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Free Report) traded down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.06 and last traded at $12.06. 251 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9,743% from the average session volume of 3 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.17.

Hays Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.12 and its 200-day moving average is $13.02.

About Hays

(Get Free Report)

Hays plc engages in the provision of recruitment services in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment in permanent, temporary, and contractor formats to public and private sectors. It offers its recruitment services in the specialisms, such as accountancy and finance, banking and capital markets, construction and property, contact centers, education, energy, oil and gas, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, life sciences, office support, procurement, resources and mining, retail, sales and marketing, sustainability, technology, and telecoms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.