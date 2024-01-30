HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200,000 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the December 31st total of 5,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HDFC Bank

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in HDFC Bank by 3.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in HDFC Bank by 36.4% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in HDFC Bank by 0.7% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 30,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 114.4% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 5.9% in the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

Shares of HDB traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $55.74. 3,700,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,013,165. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $103.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.26. HDFC Bank has a 52-week low of $53.47 and a 52-week high of $71.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HDB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

