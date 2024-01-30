Healios K.K. (OTCMKTS:HLOSF) Short Interest Update

Healios K.K. (OTCMKTS:HLOSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 340,500 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the December 31st total of 294,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 261.9 days.
Healios K.K. Price Performance
Shares of Healios K.K. stock remained flat at 1.11 on Tuesday. Healios K.K. has a 12 month low of 1.10 and a 12 month high of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is 1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is 6.47.
Healios K.K. Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Healios K.K.
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Does UPS stock going down present an opportunity?
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- The truth behind Williams-Sonoma stock drop
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Is Airbnb a buy on fee increase, international growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Healios K.K. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healios K.K. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.