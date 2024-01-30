Healios K.K. (OTCMKTS:HLOSF) Short Interest Update

Healios K.K. (OTCMKTS:HLOSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 340,500 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the December 31st total of 294,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 261.9 days.

Healios K.K. Price Performance

Shares of Healios K.K. stock remained flat at 1.11 on Tuesday. Healios K.K. has a 12 month low of 1.10 and a 12 month high of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is 1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is 6.47.

Healios K.K. Company Profile

Healios K.K. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of cell therapy and regenerative medicine products in Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company offers HLCM051 for treatment of ischemic stroke and acute respiratory distress syndrome; HLCN061 for treating solid tumors; HLCR011 for the treatment of retinal pigment epithelium tear and age-related macular degeneration; and HLCL041 for liver disease.

