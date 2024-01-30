Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Short Interest Down 19.6% in January

Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 222,600 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the December 31st total of 277,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,226.0 days.

Heidelberg Materials Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HLBZF traded up $5.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.15. 134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907. Heidelberg Materials has a 1 year low of $63.03 and a 1 year high of $95.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HSBC raised Heidelberg Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th.

About Heidelberg Materials

Heidelberg Materials AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products; natural stone aggregates, including sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

