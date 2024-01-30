Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hello Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

Hello Group stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.84. 1,149,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,582,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.78. Hello Group has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $11.44.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 8th. The information services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The business had revenue of $417.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.47 million. Hello Group had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 17.13%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hello Group will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Hello Group by 254.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Hello Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hello Group by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Hello Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Hello Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 53.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities including, live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

