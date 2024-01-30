Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Short Interest Update

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,490,000 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the December 31st total of 3,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. HSBC assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.62.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

Institutional Trading of Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total transaction of $1,809,884.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,706,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE HLT traded up $1.01 on Tuesday, reaching $194.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,218,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,560. The company has a market capitalization of $49.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.17. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $129.86 and a 1 year high of $195.12.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

