Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF) Short Interest Down 17.5% in January

Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,700 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the December 31st total of 77,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 637.0 days.
Huhtamäki Oyj Stock Performance
HOYFF remained flat at $39.88 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 183. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.38. Huhtamäki Oyj has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $40.00.
Huhtamäki Oyj Company Profile
