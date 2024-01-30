Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF) Short Interest Down 17.5% in January

Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,700 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the December 31st total of 77,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 637.0 days.

Huhtamäki Oyj Stock Performance

HOYFF remained flat at $39.88 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 183. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.38. Huhtamäki Oyj has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $40.00.

Get Huhtamäki Oyj alerts:

Huhtamäki Oyj Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Huhtamäki Oyj provides packaging solutions in the United States, Germany, India, the United Kingdom, Australia, Thailand, China, South Africa, Russia, the United Arab Emirates, Findland, and internationally. It operates through Foodservice Europe-Asia-Oceania, North America, Flexible Packaging, and Fiber Packaging segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Huhtamäki Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huhtamäki Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.