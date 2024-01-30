ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH) Short Interest Update

ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the December 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ICC stock. Stilwell Value LLC grew its holdings in ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 304,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the quarter. ICC comprises about 2.6% of Stilwell Value LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Stilwell Value LLC owned approximately 9.67% of ICC worth $4,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ICCH remained flat at $15.70 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 278. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.75. ICC has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $18.54. The company has a market cap of $49.30 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

ICC ( NASDAQ:ICCH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. ICC had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $19.76 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered ICC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

ICC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. It offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products. The company markets its products through independent agents in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Utah, and Wisconsin.

