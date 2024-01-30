IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,800 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the December 31st total of 101,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of IESC stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.63. 39,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,925. IES has a 12-month low of $37.69 and a 12-month high of $86.71. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.36.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IES in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In other IES news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 14,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total transaction of $1,256,542.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,579,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,450,757.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other IES news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total transaction of $707,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,528,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,278,404.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 14,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total value of $1,256,542.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,579,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,450,757.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,394 shares of company stock worth $6,575,066. 59.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in IES by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in IES by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in IES by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 6,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in IES by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in IES by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

