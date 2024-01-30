iExec RLC (RLC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $93.74 Million

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 30th. iExec RLC has a total market capitalization of $174.59 million and $93.74 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iExec RLC token can now be bought for approximately $2.41 or 0.00005626 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004828 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00017012 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00016103 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,873.53 or 0.99992392 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00011083 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.76 or 0.00197690 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000056 BTC.

iExec RLC Token Profile

iExec RLC (RLC) is a token. Its launch date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 2.38176102 USD and is down -1.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $108,722,230.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iExec RLC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iExec RLC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

