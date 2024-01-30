ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,860,000 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the December 31st total of 20,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

In other ImmunoGen news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 19,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $325,153.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,811 shares in the company, valued at $46,831.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kristine Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $578,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 19,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $325,153.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,811 shares in the company, valued at $46,831.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 822,462 shares of company stock worth $17,481,292 over the last ninety days. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IMGN. William Blair lowered ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.26 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.77.

Shares of IMGN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,917,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,408,504. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.96 and its 200 day moving average is $20.05. ImmunoGen has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $30.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.80 and a beta of 1.16.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 22.11% and a negative net margin of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $113.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.98 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ImmunoGen will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

