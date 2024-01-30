Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Short Interest Update

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 761,900 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the December 31st total of 639,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 497,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Stock Down 1.6 %

ILPT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.21. 224,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,003. The stock has a market cap of $277.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.73. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $4.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -2.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 88.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 190.3% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties. As of September 30, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 413 properties containing approximately 60.0 million rentable square feet located in 39 states. Approximately 77% of ILPT's annualized rental revenues as of September 30, 2023 are derived from investment grade tenants, tenants that are subsidiaries of investment grade rated entities or Hawaii land leases.

