Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Short Interest Update

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 761,900 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the December 31st total of 639,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 497,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Stock Down 1.6 %
ILPT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.21. 224,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,003. The stock has a market cap of $277.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.73. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $4.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53.
Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -2.41%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Industrial Logistics Properties Trust
Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile
ILPT is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties. As of September 30, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 413 properties containing approximately 60.0 million rentable square feet located in 39 states. Approximately 77% of ILPT's annualized rental revenues as of September 30, 2023 are derived from investment grade tenants, tenants that are subsidiaries of investment grade rated entities or Hawaii land leases.
