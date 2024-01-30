Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,700 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the December 31st total of 84,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innate Pharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPHA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Innate Pharma by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 46,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 11,890 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innate Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innate Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Innate Pharma by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 23,012 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innate Pharma by 389.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 57,050 shares during the period. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Innate Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Innate Pharma Price Performance

Shares of IPHA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,268. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average is $2.69. Innate Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $3.57.

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for cancer patients in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), an Anti-C5aR Antibody; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; IPH6401, an BCMA-targeting NK cell engager; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager that targets CD123 proprietary multi-specific antibody format; and IPH62, an B7-H3-targeting NK cell engager.

See Also

