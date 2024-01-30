Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Short Interest Up 12.4% in January

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the December 31st total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 417,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Inogen Price Performance

Shares of INGN stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.34. 694,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,832. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.86. Inogen has a 1-year low of $4.13 and a 1-year high of $26.11. The firm has a market cap of $147.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Inogen alerts:

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical technology company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($1.41). Inogen had a negative net margin of 40.42% and a negative return on equity of 30.65%. The company had revenue of $84.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Inogen’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inogen will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Inogen from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inogen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Research Report on INGN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inogen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Inogen by 273.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Inogen by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 993 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Inogen by 415.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE increased its stake in shares of Inogen by 225.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 3,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Inogen by 389.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,789 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inogen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.