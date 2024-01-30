Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 598,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the December 31st total of 558,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.7 days.

Intevac Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IVAC traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.20. 27,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,083. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 0.77. Intevac has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $7.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.19 and its 200-day moving average is $3.70.

Institutional Trading of Intevac

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVAC. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Intevac by 13.1% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,939,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after acquiring an additional 339,717 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intevac by 181.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,568,027 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,919 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Intevac by 6.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,496,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after acquiring an additional 96,436 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intevac by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,220,578 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 14,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intevac by 19.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 630,577 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 100,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Intevac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard disk drive, display cover panel, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

