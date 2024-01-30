iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Short Interest Update

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the December 31st total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 370,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

NASDAQ IRTC traded down $3.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $117.98. 236,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,579. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.52. iRhythm Technologies has a 1 year low of $70.24 and a 1 year high of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.10 and a beta of 1.37.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.24). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.19% and a negative return on equity of 46.35%. The firm had revenue of $124.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.46 million. On average, analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 7,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.31, for a total value of $745,691.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,041.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $54,467,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 30.9% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,288,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,732,000 after purchasing an additional 539,610 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 259.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 548,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,972,000 after purchasing an additional 395,570 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 22.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,962,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,997,000 after purchasing an additional 359,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 67.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 572,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,950,000 after purchasing an additional 231,077 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup raised iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $108.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

