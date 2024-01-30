Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the December 31st total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 707,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

Shares of IRDM traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 741,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,848. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.50. Iridium Communications has a 52-week low of $34.21 and a 52-week high of $68.34.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is -288.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IRDM. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IRDM

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch bought 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,162,813.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iridium Communications

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IRDM. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 359,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,739,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,635,000 after acquiring an additional 71,031 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 7.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 70,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 69,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 16.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.