iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Short Interest Update

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,800 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the December 31st total of 94,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $588,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IJT traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $124.69. The stock had a trading volume of 93,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,065. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $102.64 and a 12 month high of $127.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.283 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

