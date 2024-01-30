Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the December 31st total of 2,480,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 420,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joseph Taylor Melvin sold 61,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $636,257.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 708,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,271,642.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Ivanhoe Electric alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ivanhoe Electric

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IE. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the second quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 533.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the third quarter worth about $47,000. 54.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IE

Ivanhoe Electric Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of IE traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.65. 605,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,273. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.98. Ivanhoe Electric has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $16.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Ivanhoe Electric had a negative net margin of 4,787.04% and a negative return on equity of 51.64%. Equities research analysts expect that Ivanhoe Electric will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ivanhoe Electric

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.