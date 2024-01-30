Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Short Interest Update

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the December 31st total of 2,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 545,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.46.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on JKHY

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of JKHY traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.45. 440,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,716. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jack Henry & Associates has a twelve month low of $136.57 and a twelve month high of $184.18. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.66.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $571.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.69 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.02%.

Insider Transactions at Jack Henry & Associates

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $53,822.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,191. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Jack Henry & Associates

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Get Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.