JOE 24 Hour Volume Hits $8.79 Million (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. In the last week, JOE has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar. JOE has a market capitalization of $173.13 million and $8.79 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JOE token can currently be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00001124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JOE launched on June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 464,573,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,259,759 tokens. The official message board for JOE is joecontent.substack.com. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for JOE is www.traderjoexyz.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “JOE is the native token of the decentralized exchange ‘Trader Joe’ on the Avalanche network. It is an ERC-20 based token used to facilitate various functionalities within the platform, such as governance, staking, and farming. Trader Joe is a decentralized trading platform built on the Avalanche network, designed to support secure and efficient decentralized applications. JOE tokens have multiple utilities within the Trader Joe ecosystem, including participating in governance, staking in liquidity pools to earn rewards, and yield farming activities.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JOE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JOE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

