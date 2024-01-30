Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Short Interest Update

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,010,000 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the December 31st total of 12,470,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.4 %

JNJ stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.76. The stock had a trading volume of 7,199,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,475,486. The firm has a market cap of $382.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $144.95 and a 1-year high of $175.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.26.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 36.75%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.47%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $5,764,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,109,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,910,000 after acquiring an additional 196,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Stories

