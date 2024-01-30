JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,094,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY owned approximately 6.12% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF worth $37,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

Shares of JVAL stock remained flat at $39.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 141,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,384. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.77 and its 200 day moving average is $36.23. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.15 and a fifty-two week high of $39.14. The stock has a market cap of $699.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.05.

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

