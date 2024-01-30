Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Short Interest Down 8.4% in January

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,890,000 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the December 31st total of 7,520,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

KW has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

In other news, CEO William J. Mcmorrow acquired 100,000 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.32 per share, with a total value of $1,232,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,599,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,946,049.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 23.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 268.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.96. The stock had a trading volume of 637,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,887. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 1.12. Kennedy-Wilson has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $141.30 million during the quarter. Kennedy-Wilson had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -184.61%.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

