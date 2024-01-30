Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Short Interest Update

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the December 31st total of 5,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
NASDAQ KFFB traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.07. The company had a trading volume of 379 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,305. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $32.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.78 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.98. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15.
Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th.
Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. It accepts deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.
