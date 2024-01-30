Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Short Interest Update

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the December 31st total of 5,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ KFFB traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.07. The company had a trading volume of 379 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,305. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $32.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.78 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.98. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,838 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp by 220.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,089 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,568 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp by 625.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,077 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,924 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. 3.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. It accepts deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

