KickToken Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $2.08 Million (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One KickToken token can currently be bought for about $0.0171 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and approximately $0.27 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KickToken has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KickToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004821 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00016991 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00016018 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,942.77 or 1.00059746 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00011106 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.66 or 0.00197254 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000056 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,740,943 tokens. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,740,942.71202844. The last known price of KickToken is 0.01710096 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.