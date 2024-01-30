KOK (KOK) Price Reaches $0.0072 on Top Exchanges

KOK (KOK) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. During the last week, KOK has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One KOK token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KOK has a total market capitalization of $3.61 million and $81,980.01 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004821 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00016991 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00016018 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,942.77 or 1.00059746 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00011106 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.66 or 0.00197254 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000056 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00725804 USD and is up 1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $95,827.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars.

