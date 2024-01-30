Leuthold Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Leuthold Group LLC trimmed its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC owned 0.08% of Wix.com worth $4,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 8.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,669,000 after acquiring an additional 23,843 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 39.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 58.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 17,530 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com in the first quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 388.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 44,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 35,091 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Wix.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WIX traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.22. 662,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,649. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $73.39 and a 1 year high of $133.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -760.07 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.39 and a 200 day moving average of $99.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The information services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $393.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.51 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

WIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wix.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.06.

View Our Latest Research Report on WIX

About Wix.com

(Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.