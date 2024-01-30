Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This is an increase from Lifetime Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Lifetime Brands has a payout ratio of 19.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lifetime Brands to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

Lifetime Brands Stock Up 0.1 %

LCUT opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. Lifetime Brands has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $8.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lifetime Brands ( NASDAQ:LCUT ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $191.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.68 million. Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. Research analysts anticipate that Lifetime Brands will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

Institutional Trading of Lifetime Brands

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCUT. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Lifetime Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Lifetime Brands in the second quarter worth $99,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Lifetime Brands during the second quarter worth $110,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Lifetime Brands during the second quarter valued at about $506,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 61.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 79,800 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

